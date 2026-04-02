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EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.04.26 14:05 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.04.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HelloFresh SE
Street: Prinzenstraße 89
Postal code: 10969
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
exercise of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 March 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.98 % 4.92 % 6.89 % 159000000
Previous notification 1.69 % 5.3 % 6.99 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A161408 0 3142979 0 % 1.98 %
Total 3142979 1.98 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option 17.04.2026 at any time 7000 0 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 5845355 3.68 %
    Total 5852355 3.68 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 05.12.2074 to 26.02.2076 at any time Cash 3502 0 %
Equity Swap 25.11.2026 at any time Cash 1963083 1.23 %
Retail Structured Product - Warrant 17.12.2027 at any time Cash 70 0 %
      Total 1966655 1.24 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Apr 2026


07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2304264  07.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu HelloFresh

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu HelloFresh

DatumRatingAnalyst
09:21HelloFresh HoldDeutsche Bank AG
23.03.2026HelloFresh BuyUBS AG
23.03.2026HelloFresh BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
20.03.2026HelloFresh NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.03.2026HelloFresh VerkaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
23.03.2026HelloFresh BuyUBS AG
23.03.2026HelloFresh BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.03.2026HelloFresh BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.03.2026HelloFresh BuyUBS AG
18.03.2026HelloFresh BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
09:21HelloFresh HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.03.2026HelloFresh NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.03.2026HelloFresh HoldDeutsche Bank AG
18.03.2026HelloFresh Equal WeightBarclays Capital
18.03.2026HelloFresh NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
19.03.2026HelloFresh VerkaufenDZ BANK
29.10.2024HelloFresh SellUBS AG
13.09.2024HelloFresh SellUBS AG
13.08.2024HelloFresh SellUBS AG
11.06.2024HelloFresh SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für HelloFresh nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen