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EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.05.26 06:42 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.05.2026 / 06:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HelloFresh SE
Street: Prinzenstraße 89
Postal code: 10969
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.03 % 3.87 % 4.90 % 159000000
Previous notification 1.33 % 4.97 % 6.30 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A161408 0 1633170 0.00 % 1.03 %
Total 1633170 1.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Internal right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 1649335 1.04 %
    Total 1649335 1.04 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 05/05/2026 -03/05/2030 05/05/2026 -03/05/2030 Cash 4408116 2.77 %
Cash- settled Call Option 02/01/2099 Anytime Cash 102300 0.06 %
      Total 4510416 2.84 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % %
- % % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % %
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 Apr 2026


01.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2319798  01.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu HelloFresh

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu HelloFresh

DatumRatingAnalyst
07.04.2026HelloFresh HoldDeutsche Bank AG
23.03.2026HelloFresh BuyUBS AG
23.03.2026HelloFresh BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
20.03.2026HelloFresh NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.03.2026HelloFresh VerkaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
23.03.2026HelloFresh BuyUBS AG
23.03.2026HelloFresh BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.03.2026HelloFresh BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.03.2026HelloFresh BuyUBS AG
18.03.2026HelloFresh BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.04.2026HelloFresh HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.03.2026HelloFresh NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.03.2026HelloFresh HoldDeutsche Bank AG
18.03.2026HelloFresh Equal WeightBarclays Capital
18.03.2026HelloFresh NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
19.03.2026HelloFresh VerkaufenDZ BANK
29.10.2024HelloFresh SellUBS AG
13.09.2024HelloFresh SellUBS AG
13.08.2024HelloFresh SellUBS AG
11.06.2024HelloFresh SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für HelloFresh nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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