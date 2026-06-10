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EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.06.26 16:43 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.06.2026 / 16:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HUGO BOSS AG
Street: Holy-Allee 3
Postal code: 72555
City: Metzingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.02 % 8.53 % 11.55 % 70400000
Previous notification 3.31 % 8.55 % 11.86 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1PHFF7 0 2124637 0.00 % 3.02 %
US4445601069 0 656 0.00 % 0 %
Total 2125293 3.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall n/a n/a 132070 0.19 %
Rights of Use Common Stock n/a n/a 250380 0.36 %
Rights of Use Depositary Receipts n/a n/a 11 0 %
Physical Call Options 19/06/2026 - 18/12/2026 n/a 625000 0.89 %
    Total 1007461 1.43 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Options 19/06/2026 - 16/06/2028 n/a Physical 3640000 5.17 %
Swaps 02/07/2026 - 25/05/2028 n/a Cash 1358913 1.93 %
      Total 4998913 7.10 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International % 7.98 % 10.76 %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
11 Jun 2026


11.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2344524  11.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu HUGO BOSS AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu HUGO BOSS AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
09:56HUGO BOSS HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
10.06.2026HUGO BOSS NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.2026HUGO BOSS Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.05.2026HUGO BOSS HoldDeutsche Bank AG
06.05.2026HUGO BOSS NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.12.2025HUGO BOSS OutperformRBC Capital Markets
05.12.2025HUGO BOSS KaufenDZ BANK
04.12.2025HUGO BOSS BuyWarburg Research
03.12.2025HUGO BOSS BuyWarburg Research
03.12.2025HUGO BOSS OutperformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
09:56HUGO BOSS HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
10.06.2026HUGO BOSS NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.2026HUGO BOSS Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.05.2026HUGO BOSS HoldDeutsche Bank AG
06.05.2026HUGO BOSS NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.04.2023HUGO BOSS SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
10.03.2023HUGO BOSS SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
18.01.2023HUGO BOSS SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
28.09.2022HUGO BOSS ReduceBaader Bank
05.05.2021HUGO BOSS VerkaufenDZ BANK

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für HUGO BOSS AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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