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EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.06.26 10:42 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.06.2026 / 10:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HUGO BOSS AG
Street: Holy-Allee 3
Postal code: 72555
City: Metzingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.13 % 9.17 % 12.3 % 70400000
Previous notification 1.65 % 9.82 % 11.47 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1PHFF7 0 2203455 0 % 3.13 %
Total 2203455 3.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of Use over Shares At any time 7602 0.01 %
Right to Recall of Lent Shares At any time 235478 0.33 %
Long Call Options 19/06/2026 - 18/06/2027 4477600 6.36 %
    Total 4720680 6.71 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Short Put Options 19/06/2026 - 18/06/2027 Physical 1627800 2.31 %
Right of Use over Reverse Convertible At any time Cash 40406 0.06 %
Swaps On Baskets 29/05/2028 - 01/01/2031 Cash 31246 0.04 %
Equity Future 20/11/2026 Cash 35000 0.05 %
      Total 1734452 2.46 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 8.83 % 9.92 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) LLC % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 8.83 % 9.92 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 8.83 % 9.92 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 8.83 % 9.92 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 8.83 % 9.92 %
UBS Europe SE % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 8.83 % 9.92 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Financial Services Inc. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 8.83 % 9.92 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 8.83 % 9.92 %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 Jun 2026


22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2350894  22.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu HUGO BOSS AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu HUGO BOSS AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
08:01HUGO BOSS NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.06.2026HUGO BOSS HaltenDZ BANK
11.06.2026HUGO BOSS HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
10.06.2026HUGO BOSS NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.2026HUGO BOSS Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.12.2025HUGO BOSS OutperformRBC Capital Markets
05.12.2025HUGO BOSS KaufenDZ BANK
04.12.2025HUGO BOSS BuyWarburg Research
03.12.2025HUGO BOSS BuyWarburg Research
03.12.2025HUGO BOSS OutperformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
08:01HUGO BOSS NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.06.2026HUGO BOSS HaltenDZ BANK
11.06.2026HUGO BOSS HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
10.06.2026HUGO BOSS NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.2026HUGO BOSS Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.04.2023HUGO BOSS SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
10.03.2023HUGO BOSS SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
18.01.2023HUGO BOSS SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
28.09.2022HUGO BOSS ReduceBaader Bank
05.05.2021HUGO BOSS VerkaufenDZ BANK

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