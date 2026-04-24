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EQS-PVR: Hypoport SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.04.26 11:37 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.04.2026 / 11:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Hypoport SE
Street: Heidestraße 8
Postal code: 10557
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200GNIFXXP6KRYQ46

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.24 % 1.46 % 6.69 % 6872164
Previous notification 4.99 % 1.71 % 6.69 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005493365 0 359903 0.00 % 5.24 %
Total 359903 5.24 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Securities lending 100097 1.46 %
    Total 100097 1.46 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Apr 2026


27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hypoport.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2315660  27.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Hypoport SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Hypoport SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
02.04.2026Hypoport SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
17.03.2026Hypoport SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.11.2025Hypoport SE BuyWarburg Research
14.11.2025Hypoport SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.11.2025Hypoport SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.04.2026Hypoport SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
17.03.2026Hypoport SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.11.2025Hypoport SE BuyWarburg Research
14.11.2025Hypoport SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.11.2025Hypoport SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
24.10.2024Hypoport SE HoldWarburg Research
24.07.2024Hypoport SE HoldHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
12.03.2024Hypoport SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.01.2024Hypoport SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
14.11.2023Hypoport SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.01.2023Hypoport SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
07.12.2022Hypoport SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
15.11.2022Hypoport SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
18.10.2022Hypoport SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.09.2022Hypoport SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Hypoport SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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