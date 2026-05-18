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EQS-PVR: Hypoport SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.05.26 18:05 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.05.2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Hypoport SE
Street: Heidestraße 8
Postal code: 10557
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200GNIFXXP6KRYQ46

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.08 % 4.90 % 4.98 % 6872164
Previous notification 0.55 % 4.59 % 5.14 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005493365 0 5291 0 % 0.08 %
Total 5291 0.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 219087 3.19 %
Right Of Use Open 9356 0.14 %
    Total 228443 3.32 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 29.04.2036 Cash 101046 1.47 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 7584 0.11 %
      Total 108630 1.58 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
19 May 2026


21.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hypoport.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2331788  21.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Hypoport SE

DatumMeistgelesen

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13.05.2026Hypoport SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
12.05.2026Hypoport SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.04.2026Hypoport SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
17.03.2026Hypoport SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.11.2025Hypoport SE BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.05.2026Hypoport SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
12.05.2026Hypoport SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.04.2026Hypoport SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
17.03.2026Hypoport SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.11.2025Hypoport SE BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
24.10.2024Hypoport SE HoldWarburg Research
24.07.2024Hypoport SE HoldHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
12.03.2024Hypoport SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.01.2024Hypoport SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
14.11.2023Hypoport SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.01.2023Hypoport SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
07.12.2022Hypoport SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
15.11.2022Hypoport SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
18.10.2022Hypoport SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.09.2022Hypoport SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

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