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EQS-PVR: Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.06.26 18:20 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Infineon Technologies AG
Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.06.2026 / 18:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Infineon Technologies AG
Street: Am Campeon 1-15
Postal code: 85579
City: Neubiberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.17 % 1.22 % 4.39 % 1305921137
Previous notification 2.39 % 2.64 % 5.02 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006231004 0 41446464 0 % 3.17 %
Total 41446464 3.17 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option From 17.07.2026 to 17.12.2027 at any time 2648317 0.2 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1401088 0.11 %
    Total 4049405 0.31 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Put Option From 18.09.2026 to 21.12.2029 at any time Physical 3952525 0.3 %
Retail Structured Product From 24.04.2076 to 03.06.2076 at any time Cash 15551 0 %
Equity Swap From 10.07.2026 to 15.06.2028 at any time Cash 7739443 0.59 %
Retail Structured Product - Warrant From 18.09.2026 to 17.12.2027 at any time Cash 1158 0 %
Compound Option From 03.08.2026 to 05.08.2030 at any time Cash 146254 0.01 %
Retail Structured Product - Note 29.05.2031 at any time Cash 321 0 %
      Total 11855252 0.91 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
25 Jun 2026


25.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2354342  25.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Infineon AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Infineon AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
08:01Infineon OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.06.2026Infineon OutperformBernstein Research
12.06.2026Infineon BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.06.2026Infineon OutperformBernstein Research
05.06.2026Infineon HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
08:01Infineon OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.06.2026Infineon OutperformBernstein Research
12.06.2026Infineon BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.06.2026Infineon OutperformBernstein Research
02.06.2026Infineon BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
05.06.2026Infineon HoldWarburg Research
07.05.2026Infineon NeutralUBS AG
06.05.2026Infineon NeutralUBS AG
07.04.2026Infineon NeutralUBS AG
17.03.2026Infineon NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.06.2023Infineon UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
09.06.2023Infineon UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
12.05.2023Infineon UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
05.05.2023Infineon UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
04.05.2023Infineon UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Infineon AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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