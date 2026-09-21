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EQS-PVR: Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Infineon Technologies AG
Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.09.2026 / 10:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Infineon Technologies AG
Street: Am Campeon 1-15
Postal code: 85579
City: Neubiberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Sep 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.05 % 4.33 % 5.38 % 1305921137
Previous notification 0.67 % 3.81 % 4.48 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006231004 0 12669673 0 % 0.97 %
US45662N1037 0 1035512 0 % 0.08 %
Total 13705185 1.05 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 2254909 0.17 %
Right Of Use Open 7238399 0.55 %
Call Warrant 22.06.2029 558715 0.04 %
Forward 14.05.2027 5314 0.0004 %
Call Option 16.06.2028 12637794 0.97 %
    Total 22695131 1.74 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Option 10.04.2037 Cash 3344213 0.26 %
Call Warrant 30.10.2031 Cash 1276255 0.10 %
Future 16.12.2033 Cash 7246729 0.55 %
Put Option 21.12.2029 Physical 3620400 0.28 %
Swap 11.09.2036 Cash 16885788 1.29 %
Forward 18.09.2026 Cash 194018 0.01 %
Index Open Cash 553 0.00004 %
Put Option 17.12.2032 Cash 1252450 0.10 %
      Total 33820405 2.59 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Murray Street Corporation % % %
Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado % % %
Sphere Fund % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association % % %
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
18 Sep 2026


21.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com
LEI Code: TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2402216  21.09.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Infineon Aktie News

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Infineon Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Infineon nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
08:01 Infineon Neutral UBS AG
14.09.26 Infineon Neutral UBS AG
09.09.26 Infineon Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.09.26 Infineon Outperform Bernstein Research
07.09.26 Infineon Buy Deutsche Bank AG

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