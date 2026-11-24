EQS-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Werbung
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Publication pursuant to Section 43 (2) WpHG
Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen, Germany
LEI: 391200DINUIRPDZQHX03
1. Notification received
On 19 November 2026, Instone Real Estate Group SE received the following notification pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG from Helikon Investments Limited, London, United Kingdom. Helikon Investments Limited acts as investment manager on behalf of Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV, Dublin, Ireland. According to the voting rights notifications received by the company, the threshold of 10% of the voting rights was crossed on 15 October 2026.
'Helikon Investments Limited (the 'IM') is trading for and on behalf of Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV (the 'Fund'), in line with the Investment Objectives of the Fund. As per the PPM of the Fund 'The investment objective for the Fund is to achieve absolute returns over the medium to long term by focusing generally on a selective number of investments in equities and equity related instruments that, in the view of the Investment Manager, offer favourable medium-term business prospects.'
We confirm the acquiring of voting rights is as a result of a passive investment on behalf of the Fund.
According to its content, the above notification was made on behalf of Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV. The company has not yet received any further notifications pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG in connection with the threshold crossing on 15 October 2026, in particular from other persons subject to the notification obligation named in the voting rights notifications of 19 October 2026 and 2 November 2026.
Essen, 24 November 2026
Instone Real Estate Group SE
The Management Board
24.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Instone Real Estate Group SE
|Grugaplatz 2-4
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.instone.de
|LEI Code:
|391200DINUIRPDZQHX03
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2441560 24.11.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Instone Real Estate Group
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Instone Real Estate Group
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen