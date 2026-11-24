EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE

Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



24.11.2026 / 19:40 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Werbung Instone Real Estate Group SE: Publication pursuant to Section 43 (2) WpHG

Instone Real Estate Group SE

Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen, Germany

LEI: 391200DINUIRPDZQHX03



1. Notification received

On 19 November 2026, Instone Real Estate Group SE received the following notification pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG from Helikon Investments Limited, London, United Kingdom. Helikon Investments Limited acts as investment manager on behalf of Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV, Dublin, Ireland. According to the voting rights notifications received by the company, the threshold of 10% of the voting rights was crossed on 15 October 2026.



'Helikon Investments Limited (the 'IM') is trading for and on behalf of Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV (the 'Fund'), in line with the Investment Objectives of the Fund. As per the PPM of the Fund 'The investment objective for the Fund is to achieve absolute returns over the medium to long term by focusing generally on a selective number of investments in equities and equity related instruments that, in the view of the Investment Manager, offer favourable medium-term business prospects.'

We confirm the acquiring of voting rights is as a result of a passive investment on behalf of the Fund. Objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights

a) Absolute return on the equity share investment for investors within the Fund.

b) Unknown at this time and subject to market price and potential return.

c) This is a passive investment on behalf of the Fund.

d) This is a passive investment on behalf of the Fund. Source of funds used

The IM is trading for and on behalf of the Fund. The Fund has a broad external investor base, with no single investor holding 10% or more of the Fund. The Fund has assets under management of c€10bn. The Fund may gain leverage on the overall Fund portfolio assets as a whole through the use of Primebroker relationships. There are no contractual financing arrangements specific to this single investment.' 2. Additional information by the company

According to its content, the above notification was made on behalf of Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV. The company has not yet received any further notifications pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG in connection with the threshold crossing on 15 October 2026, in particular from other persons subject to the notification obligation named in the voting rights notifications of 19 October 2026 and 2 November 2026.



Essen, 24 November 2026

Instone Real Estate Group SE

The Management Board

Instone Real Estate Group SEGrugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen, GermanyLEI: 391200DINUIRPDZQHX03On 19 November 2026, Instone Real Estate Group SE received the following notification pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG from Helikon Investments Limited, London, United Kingdom. Helikon Investments Limited acts as investment manager on behalf of Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV, Dublin, Ireland. According to the voting rights notifications received by the company, the threshold of 10% of the voting rights was crossed on 15 October 2026.'Helikon Investments Limited (the 'IM') is trading for and on behalf of Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV (the 'Fund'), in line with the Investment Objectives of the Fund. As per the PPM of the Fund 'The investment objective for the Fund is to achieve absolute returns over the medium to long term by focusing generally on a selective number of investments in equities and equity related instruments that, in the view of the Investment Manager, offer favourable medium-term business prospects.'We confirm the acquiring of voting rights is as a result of a passive investment on behalf of the Fund.According to its content, the above notification was made on behalf of Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV. The company has not yet received any further notifications pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG in connection with the threshold crossing on 15 October 2026, in particular from other persons subject to the notification obligation named in the voting rights notifications of 19 October 2026 and 2 November 2026.Essen, 24 November 2026Instone Real Estate Group SEThe Management Board

24.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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