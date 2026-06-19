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EQS-PVR: JENOPTIK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.06.26 16:49 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: JENOPTIK AG
JENOPTIK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.06.2026 / 16:49 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: JENOPTIK AG
Street: Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
Postal code: 07743
City: Jena
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900P34GDHGXK6VB37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.03 % 0.00 % 5.03 % 57238115
Previous notification 4.95 % 0.00 % 4.95 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NB601 0 2881067 0.00 % 5.03 %
Total 2881067 5.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
19 Jun 2026


23.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2352300  23.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu JENOPTIK AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu JENOPTIK AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
13.05.2026JENOPTIK BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2026JENOPTIK BuyWarburg Research
13.05.2026JENOPTIK BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.05.2026JENOPTIK KaufenDZ BANK
12.05.2026JENOPTIK NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.05.2026JENOPTIK BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2026JENOPTIK BuyWarburg Research
13.05.2026JENOPTIK BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.05.2026JENOPTIK KaufenDZ BANK
12.05.2026JENOPTIK BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
12.05.2026JENOPTIK NeutralUBS AG
26.03.2026JENOPTIK NeutralUBS AG
25.03.2026JENOPTIK NeutralUBS AG
20.02.2026JENOPTIK HaltenDZ BANK
18.02.2026JENOPTIK NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
09.08.2019JENOPTIK VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
13.05.2019JENOPTIK VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
22.03.2019JENOPTIK VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
14.02.2019JENOPTIK VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
10.08.2018JENOPTIK VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für JENOPTIK AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen