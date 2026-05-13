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EQS-PVR: JOST Werke SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.05.26 18:00 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: JOST Werke SE
JOST Werke SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.05.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: JOST Werke SE
Street: Siemensstraße 2
Postal code: 63263
City: Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900G977BSS7DATK68

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Allianz Global Investors GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.93 % 0.00 % 4.93 % 16390000
Previous notification 9.695 % 0.00 % 9.695 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000JST4000 0 807627 0.00 % 4.93 %
Total 807627 4.93 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Allianz SE % % %
-Allianz Asset Management GmbH % % %
-Allianz Global Investors GmbH 4.93 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 May 2026


15.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: JOST Werke SE
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Internet: www.jost-world.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2328252  15.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu JOST Werke AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu JOST Werke AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
14.05.2026JOST Werke BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2026JOST Werke BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.04.2026JOST Werke BuyDeutsche Bank AG
31.03.2026JOST Werke BuyWarburg Research
27.03.2026JOST Werke BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.05.2026JOST Werke BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2026JOST Werke BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.04.2026JOST Werke BuyDeutsche Bank AG
31.03.2026JOST Werke BuyWarburg Research
27.03.2026JOST Werke BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
23.02.2021JOST Werke NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.2021JOST Werke NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.11.2019JOST Werke NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.11.2019JOST Werke NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.08.2019JOST Werke NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst

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