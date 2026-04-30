EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05.05.2026 / 18:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|K+S Aktiengesellschaft
|Street:
|Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
|Postal code:
|34131
|City:
|Kassel
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900YURAYD4IJX2J91
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2.1 %
|0.78 %
|2.88 %
|179100000
|Previous notification
|3.21 %
|0.78 %
|3.99 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000KSAG888
|0
|3762494
|0 %
|2.1 %
|Total
|3762494
|2.1 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Long Call Options
|19/06/2026 - 18/06/2027
|
|468700
|0.26 %
|Rights of Use over Shares
|
|At any time
|326064
|0.18 %
|Right to Recall of Lent shares
|
|At any time
|11206
|0.01 %
|
|
|Total
|805970
|0.45 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Swaps
|13/03/2028 - 05/03/2029
|
|Physical
|41372
|0.02 %
|Warrant
|No expiration date
|
|Cash
|550000
|0.31 %
|
|
|
|Total
|591372
|0.33 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Europe SE
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
05.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|K+S Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
|
|34131 Kassel
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.k-plus-s.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2321930 05.05.2026 CET/CEST
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