DAX24.456 +1,3%Est505.935 +1,3%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto10,20 -1,4%Nas26.620 +0,8%Bitcoin69.881 +3,3%Euro1,1678 -0,3%Öl105,7 ±0,0%Gold4.670 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Infineon 623100 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Plug Power A1JA81 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 843002 Allianz 840400 Lufthansa 823212 Micron Technology 869020 Intel 855681 Amazon 906866 RENK RENK73 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX letztlich stärker -- Wall Street höher -- Cerebras-IPO -- Techwerte mit neuen Rekorden -- Cisco mit Rekordumsatz -- BMW, NVIDIA, Infineon, Alibaba, Marvell, Rheinmetall, Siemens im Fokus
Top News
Cisco-Aktie im Aufwind: Gewinnsprung und Rekordumsatz - Optimistischer Ausblick auf Hyperscaler-Geschäft Cisco-Aktie im Aufwind: Gewinnsprung und Rekordumsatz - Optimistischer Ausblick auf Hyperscaler-Geschäft
Robo-Advisor Vergleich 04/2026 - Die besten Robo-Advisor im Test Robo-Advisor Vergleich 04/2026 - Die besten Robo-Advisor im Test
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.05.26 18:10 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
K+S AG
15,26 EUR -0,40 EUR -2,55%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.05.2026 / 18:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
Postal code: 34131
City: Kassel
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YURAYD4IJX2J91

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Goldman Sachs International

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.66 % 7.40 % 11.06 % 179100000
Previous notification 2.30 % 8.94 % 11.24 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KSAG888 0 6556111 0 % 3.66 %
Total 6556111 3.66 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 2093888 1.17 %
Right Of Use Open 422373 0.24 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 35488 0.02 %
Call Option 18.12.2026 800000 0.45 %
    Total 3351749 1.87 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 21.12.2029 Physical 1875000 1.05 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 7142890 3.99 %
Swap 25.02.2041 Cash 876893 0.49 %
      Total 9894783 5.52 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International 3.65 % % 6.20 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 May 2026


14.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2327796  14.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu K+S AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu K+S AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
12.05.2026K+S HaltenDZ BANK
12.05.2026K+S SellDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2026K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.2026K+S UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
23.04.2026K+S SellDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.12.2025K+S BuyWarburg Research
12.11.2025K+S BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.11.2025K+S BuyWarburg Research
10.09.2025K+S BuyWarburg Research
12.08.2025K+S BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
12.05.2026K+S HaltenDZ BANK
11.05.2026K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.04.2026K+S HaltenDZ BANK
25.03.2026K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.03.2026K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
12.05.2026K+S SellDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2026K+S UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
23.04.2026K+S SellDeutsche Bank AG
22.04.2026K+S UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
20.04.2026K+S SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für K+S AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen