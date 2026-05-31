DAX25.093 -0,1%Est506.044 -0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,2700 +1,0%Nas26.973 +0,2%Bitcoin62.411 -1,2%Euro1,1659 ±0,0%Öl94,17 +2,4%Gold4.501 -0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Infineon 623100 NVIDIA 918422 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Microsoft 870747 Micron Technology 869020 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 843002 ServiceNow A1JX4P NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Bank 514000 RENK RENK73 Amazon 906866
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün -- UMG lehnt Übernahmeangebot von Pershing Square ab -- adidas, DroneShield, ServiceNow, Siemens Energy, LG im Fokus
Top News
Novartis-Aktie sinkt: Positive Pluvicto-Daten bei Prostatakrebs veröffentlicht Novartis-Aktie sinkt: Positive Pluvicto-Daten bei Prostatakrebs veröffentlicht
Copy Trading: Erfolgreiche Investoren nachahmen Copy Trading: Erfolgreiche Investoren nachahmen
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.06.26 08:54 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
K+S AG
14,73 EUR -0,05 EUR -0,34%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.06.2026 / 08:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
Postal code: 34131
City: Kassel
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YURAYD4IJX2J91

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.14 % 10.29 % 10.43 % 179100000
Previous notification 0.16 % 16.62 % 16.78 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KSAG888 0 250126 0 % 0.14 %
Total 250126 0.14 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 1146664 0.64 %
Right Of Use Open 23534 0.01 %
Call Warrant 17.09.2027 36767 0.02 %
Call Option 18.12.2026 800000 0.45 %
    Total 2006965 1.12 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 8272663 4.62 %
Swap 25.02.2041 Cash 770556 0.43 %
Put Option 21.12.2029 Physical 7375000 4.12 %
      Total 16418219 9.17 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % 5.31 % 5.41 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 May 2026


01.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2336366  01.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu K+S AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu K+S AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
22.05.2026K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.05.2026K+S SellUBS AG
15.05.2026K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.05.2026K+S HaltenDZ BANK
12.05.2026K+S SellDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.12.2025K+S BuyWarburg Research
12.11.2025K+S BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.11.2025K+S BuyWarburg Research
10.09.2025K+S BuyWarburg Research
12.08.2025K+S BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.05.2026K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.05.2026K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.05.2026K+S HaltenDZ BANK
11.05.2026K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.04.2026K+S HaltenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.05.2026K+S SellUBS AG
12.05.2026K+S SellDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2026K+S UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
23.04.2026K+S SellDeutsche Bank AG
22.04.2026K+S UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für K+S AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen