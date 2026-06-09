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EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.06.26 18:05 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.06.2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rossmann Beteiligungs GmbH, Burgwedel, Germany informed us on June 10, 2026 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from May 29, 2026 , as follows:

  • The investment is used to realize trading profits.
  • The reporting person does intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.
  • The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.
  • The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.
  • Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.


10.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2343522  10.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu K+S AG

DatumMeistgelesen

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01.12.2025K+S BuyWarburg Research
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DatumRatingAnalyst
17:31K+S HaltenDZ BANK
03.06.2026K+S HaltenDZ BANK
22.05.2026K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
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DatumRatingAnalyst
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11.05.2026K+S UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

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Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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