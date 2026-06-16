DAX24.935 +0,1%Est506.300 +0,7%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,2900 +0,5%Nas26.380 ±0,0%Bitcoin56.850 +0,6%Euro1,1591 -0,2%Öl79,43 +0,1%Gold4.362 +0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpaceX A42D4F BMW 519000 Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Infineon 623100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y SAP 716460 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 Micron Technology 869020 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Bank 514000 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- BMW kappt Prognose kräftig -- AST SpaceMobile, SpaceX, Novo Nordisk, VW, Softbank, Halbleiter-Aktien, Intel, Micron, SanDisk im Fokus
Top News
KI-Hype erreicht die Industrie: Caterpillar-Aktie profitiert massiv vom Rechenzentrums-Boom KI-Hype erreicht die Industrie: Caterpillar-Aktie profitiert massiv vom Rechenzentrums-Boom
Große Auswahl, minimale Kosten: Derivate-Trading bei finanzen.net ZERO Große Auswahl, minimale Kosten: Derivate-Trading bei finanzen.net ZERO
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.06.26 18:05 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
K+S AG
13,62 EUR 0,26 EUR 1,95%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.06.2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
Postal code: 34131
City: Kassel
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YURAYD4IJX2J91

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: SIH Partners, LLLP
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.59 % 9.65 % 10.24 % 179100000
Previous notification 0.11 % 5.26 % 5.37 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KSAG888 0 1052516 0.00 % 0.59 %
Total 1052516 0.59 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
CALL OPTION 19/06/2026-17/12/2027 Anytime 15072800 8.42 %
CALL OPTION 19/06/2026-18/12/2026 19/06/2026-18/12/2026 14800 0.01 %
    Total 15087600 8.42 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
PUT OPTION 19/06/2026-17/12/2026 Anytime Physical 2161900 1.21 %
PUT OPTION 19/06/2026-18/12/2026 19/06/2026-18/12/2026 Physical 37100 0.02 %
      Total 2199000 1.23 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
SIH Partners, LLLP % % %
Susquehanna International Holdings, LLC % % %
Susquehanna Dublin Holdings Limited % % %
Susquehanna International Securities Limited % 9.65 % 9.65 %
- % % %
SIH Partners, LLLP % % %
Susquehanna International Holdings, LLC % % %
Susquehanna Europe Holdings Limited % % %
Susquehanna International Group Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 Jun 2026


17.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2347450  17.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu K+S AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu K+S AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
10.06.2026K+S HaltenDZ BANK
03.06.2026K+S HaltenDZ BANK
03.06.2026K+S SellDeutsche Bank AG
01.06.2026K+S SellDeutsche Bank AG
22.05.2026K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.12.2025K+S BuyWarburg Research
12.11.2025K+S BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.11.2025K+S BuyWarburg Research
10.09.2025K+S BuyWarburg Research
12.08.2025K+S BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
10.06.2026K+S HaltenDZ BANK
03.06.2026K+S HaltenDZ BANK
22.05.2026K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.05.2026K+S NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.05.2026K+S HaltenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2026K+S SellDeutsche Bank AG
01.06.2026K+S SellDeutsche Bank AG
18.05.2026K+S SellUBS AG
12.05.2026K+S SellDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2026K+S UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für K+S AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen