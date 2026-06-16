EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Kontron AG
Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.06.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Glasgow , 17.6.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Kontron AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Morgan Stanley
City: Wilmington, Delaware
Country: USA
4. Name of shareholder(s): Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 15.6.2026
6. Total positions
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
|
0,77 %
|
8,01 %
|
8,78 %
|
63 860 568
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
0,20 %
|
7,93 %
|
8,12 %
|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT0000A0E9W5
|
|492 626
|
|0,77 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|492 626
|0,77 %
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|at any time
|at any time
|3 303 513
|5,17 %
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|3 303 513
|5,17 %
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical /
Cash Settlement
|Number of
voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Equity Swap
|From 20.10.2026 to 10.10.2028
|at any time
|Cash
|1 809 120
|2,83 %
|Retail Stuctured Product
|19.01.2076
|at any time
|Cash
|60
|0,00 %
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|1 809 180
|2,83 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|No.
|Name
|Directly controlled by No.
|Shares held directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
|Total of both (%)
|1
|Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
|
|2
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
|1
|
|
|
|3
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC
|2
|
|
|
|4
|Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
|3
|0,00 %
|0,23 %
|0,23 %
|5
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
|2
|0,01 %
|3,93 %
|3,94 %
|6
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
|1
|
|
|
|7
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
|6
|
|
|
|8
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
|7
|
|
|
|9
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|8
|0,76 %
|3,80 %
|4,56 %
|10
|Prime Dealer Services Corp.
|5
|0,00 %
|0,05 %
|0,05 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
-
Glasgow am 17.6.2026
17.06.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|
|Industriezeile 35
|
|4020 Linz
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2348376 17.06.2026 CET/CEST
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