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EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.06.26 20:20 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Kontron AG
Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.06.2026 / 20:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

 

Glasgow , 22.6.2026

 

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Kontron AG
2. Reason for the notification: Other
3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Morgan Stanley
City: Wilmington, Delaware
Country: USA
4. Name of shareholder(s): Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.6.2026

 

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to
shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights
through
financial/other instruments (7.B.1 +
7.B.2)		  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		 Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the
date on w hich threshold w as crossed / reached		  
0,18 %		  
8,15 %		  
8,34 %		  
63 860 568
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)		 0,27 % 8,45 % 8,71 %  
 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares
 
ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG
2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A0E9W5 0 116 606 0,00 % 0,18 %
SUBTOTAL A 116 606 0,18 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
 
Type of instrument		  
Expiration Date		  
Exercise Period		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the
instrument is exercised		  
% of voting rights
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 3 408 306 5,34 %
  SUBTOTAL B.1 3 408 306 5,34 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Equity Sw ap From 20.10.2026 to
10.10.2028		 at any time Cash 1 799 365 2,82 %
Retail Stuctured Product 19.01.2076 at any time Cash 60 0,00 %
  SUBTOTAL B.2 1 799 425 2,82 %
 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entity:
 
No.		  
Name		 Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments
held  directly (%)		 Total of both (%)
1 Morgan Stanley        
 
2		 Morgan Stanley
Capital Management,
LLC		  
1		      
 
3		 Morgan Stanley Domestic
Holdings, LLC		  
2		      
 
4		 Morgan Stanley
Capital Services LLC		  
3		  
0,00 %		  
0,23 %		  
0,23 %
5 Morgan Stanley
& Co. LLC		 2 0,00 % 3,88 % 3,88 %
6 Morgan Stanley
International Holdings Inc.		 1      
 
7		 Morgan Stanley International
Limited		  
6		      
 
8		 Morgan Stanley Investments
(UK)		  
7		      
 
9		 Morgan Stanley & Co.
International plc		  
8		  
0,18 %		  
3,99 %		  
4,17 %
10 Prime Dealer
Services Corp.		 5 0,00 % 0,05 % 0,05 %
           

 

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The notification was triggered as a result of an exercise of a right of recall over securities lending agreements

 

Glasgow  am 22.6.2026


22.06.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2351424  22.06.2026 CET/CEST

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