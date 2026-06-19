EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Kontron AG
Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.06.2026 / 20:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Glasgow , 22.6.2026
Overview
Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
|1. Issuer: Kontron AG
|2. Reason for the notification: Other
|3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Morgan Stanley
City: Wilmington, Delaware
Country: USA
|4. Name of shareholder(s): Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.6.2026
|6. Total positions
|
|% of voting rights attached to
shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights
through
financial/other instruments (7.B.1 +
7.B.2)
|
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the
date on w hich threshold w as crossed / reached
|
0,18 %
|
8,15 %
|
8,34 %
|
63 860 568
|Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
|0,27 %
|8,45 %
|8,71 %
|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)
|Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT0000A0E9W5
|0
|116 606
|0,00 %
|0,18 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|116 606
|0,18 %
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the
instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|at any time
|at any time
|3 408 306
|5,34 %
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|3 408 306
|5,34 %
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical / Cash Settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Equity Sw ap
|From 20.10.2026 to
10.10.2028
|at any time
|Cash
|1 799 365
|2,82 %
|Retail Stuctured Product
|19.01.2076
|at any time
|Cash
|60
|0,00 %
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|1 799 425
|2,82 %
|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entity:
|
No.
|
Name
|Directly controlled by No.
|Shares held directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments
held directly (%)
|Total of both (%)
|1
|Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
|
|
2
|Morgan Stanley
Capital Management,
LLC
|
1
|
|
|
|
3
|Morgan Stanley Domestic
Holdings, LLC
|
2
|
|
|
|
4
|Morgan Stanley
Capital Services LLC
|
3
|
0,00 %
|
0,23 %
|
0,23 %
|5
|Morgan Stanley
& Co. LLC
|2
|0,00 %
|3,88 %
|3,88 %
|6
|Morgan Stanley
International Holdings Inc.
|1
|
|
|
|
7
|Morgan Stanley International
Limited
|
6
|
|
|
|
8
|Morgan Stanley Investments
(UK)
|
7
|
|
|
|
9
|Morgan Stanley & Co.
International plc
|
8
|
0,18 %
|
3,99 %
|
4,17 %
|10
|Prime Dealer
Services Corp.
|5
|0,00 %
|0,05 %
|0,05 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
|10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The notification was triggered as a result of an exercise of a right of recall over securities lending agreements
Glasgow am 22.6.2026
22.06.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|
|Industriezeile 35
|
|4020 Linz
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2351424 22.06.2026 CET/CEST
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