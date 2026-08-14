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EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Kontron AG
Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.08.2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London, 13.8.2026

 

Overview

?  Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

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1. Issuer: Kontron AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: United States
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 12.8.2026

 

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		 Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold
was crossed / reached		 0,60 % 1,41 % 2,01 % 63 860 568
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
0,57 %		  
3,50 %		  
4,07 %		  
 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares
 
ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG
2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A0E9W5   383 817   0,60 %
SUBTOTAL A 383 817 0,60 %
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B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
 
Type of instrument		  
Expiration Date		  
Exercise Period		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised  
% of voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A 900 987 1,41 %
  SUBTOTAL B.1 900 987 1,41 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
  SUBTOTAL B.2    
 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entity:		  
  No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments
held  directly (%)		 Total of both (%)
1 BlackRock, Inc.        
2 BlackRock Saturn Subco,
LLC		 1      
3 BlackRock Finance, Inc. 2      
4 BlackRock
Holdco 2, Inc.		 3      
 
5		 BlackRock Financial
Management, Inc.		  
4		      
6 BlackRock
International Holdings, Inc.		 5      
7 BR Jersey International
Holdings L.P.		 6      
8 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 7      
9 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 8      
 
10		 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco
Limited		  
9		      
 
11		 BlackRock Cayman West
Bay IV Limited		  
10		      
12 BlackRock Group Limited 11      
 
13		 BlackRock Investment Management
(UK) Limited		  
12		      
 
14		 BlackRock
(Netherlands) B.V.		  
12		      
 
15		 BlackRock Asset Management
Deutschland AG		  
14		      
16 BlackRock Advisors (UK)
Limited		 12      
 
17		 BlackRock
Canada Holdings ULC		  
6		      
 
18		 BlackRock Asset Management
Canada Limited		  
17		      
19 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 5      
  20 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 19      
  21 BlackRock
Delaware Holdings Inc.		 20      
  22 BlackRock Fund Advisors 21      
   
23		 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National
Association		  
21		      
               
 

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4%.

 

London am 13.8.2026


14.08.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com
LEI Code: 5299002PSXXMVHB26433

 
End of News EQS News Service

2382956  14.08.2026 CET/CEST

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