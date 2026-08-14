EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

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EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Kontron AG
Kontron AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
14.08.2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 13.8.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
|1. Issuer: Kontron AG
|2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
|3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: United States
|4. Name of shareholder(s):
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 12.8.2026
|6. Total positions
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold
was crossed / reached
|0,60 %
|1,41 %
|2,01 %
|63 860 568
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
0,57 %
|
3,50 %
|
4,07 %
|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)
|Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)
|Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT0000A0E9W5
|
|383 817
|
|0,60 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|383 817
|0,60 %
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|900 987
|1,41 %
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|900 987
|1,41 %
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical / Cash Settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|
|
|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entity:
|
|
|No.
|Name
|Directly controlled by No.
|Shares held directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments
held directly (%)
|Total of both (%)
|1
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|2
|BlackRock Saturn Subco,
LLC
|1
|
|
|
|3
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|2
|
|
|
|4
|BlackRock
Holdco 2, Inc.
|3
|
|
|
|
5
|BlackRock Financial
Management, Inc.
|
4
|
|
|
|6
|BlackRock
International Holdings, Inc.
|5
|
|
|
|7
|BR Jersey International
Holdings L.P.
|6
|
|
|
|8
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|7
|
|
|
|9
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|8
|
|
|
|
10
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco
Limited
|
9
|
|
|
|
11
|BlackRock Cayman West
Bay IV Limited
|
10
|
|
|
|12
|BlackRock Group Limited
|11
|
|
|
|
13
|BlackRock Investment Management
(UK) Limited
|
12
|
|
|
|
14
|BlackRock
(Netherlands) B.V.
|
12
|
|
|
|
15
|BlackRock Asset Management
Deutschland AG
|
14
|
|
|
|16
|BlackRock Advisors (UK)
Limited
|12
|
|
|
|
17
|BlackRock
Canada Holdings ULC
|
6
|
|
|
|
18
|BlackRock Asset Management
Canada Limited
|
17
|
|
|
|19
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|5
|
|
|
|
|20
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|19
|
|
|
|
|21
|BlackRock
Delaware Holdings Inc.
|20
|
|
|
|
|22
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|21
|
|
|
|
|
23
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National
Association
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4%.
London am 13.8.2026
14.08.2026 CET/CEST
Originalinhalt anzeigen: EQS News
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Kontron AG
|
|Industriezeile 35
|
|4020 Linz
|
|Österreich
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|LEI Code:
|5299002PSXXMVHB26433
|
|Ende der Mitteilung
|EQS News-Service
2382956 14.08.2026 CET/CEST
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