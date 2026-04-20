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EQS-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.04.26 16:39 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.04.2026 / 16:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kennedyplatz 1
Postal code: 50569
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.57 % 5.08 % 7.64 % 86346303
Previous notification 3.15 % 4.41 % 7.56 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005470405 0 2216422 0 % 2.57 %
Total 2216422 2.57 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 1465812 1.70 %
Right Of Use Open 439084 0.51 %
Call Warrant 24.01.2028 181797 0.21 %
Swap 24.01.2028 196156 0.23 %
    Total 2282848 2.64 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 15.04.2036 Cash 1669279 1.93 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 432103 0.50 %
      Total 2101382 2.43 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Apr 2026


21.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2312070  21.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu LANXESS AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu LANXESS AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
20.04.2026LANXESS UnderweightBarclays Capital
02.04.2026LANXESS UnderweightBarclays Capital
02.04.2026LANXESS HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
01.04.2026LANXESS NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.03.2026LANXESS HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.03.2026LANXESS OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.03.2026LANXESS BuyWarburg Research
10.11.2025LANXESS BuyWarburg Research
06.11.2025LANXESS BuyWarburg Research
07.10.2025LANXESS BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.04.2026LANXESS HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
01.04.2026LANXESS NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.03.2026LANXESS HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.03.2026LANXESS HaltenDZ BANK
20.03.2026LANXESS HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
20.04.2026LANXESS UnderweightBarclays Capital
02.04.2026LANXESS UnderweightBarclays Capital
26.03.2026LANXESS SellUBS AG
23.03.2026LANXESS SellUBS AG
20.03.2026LANXESS SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für LANXESS AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
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