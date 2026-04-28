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EQS-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.04.26 18:55 Uhr
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LANXESS AG
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.04.2026 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kennedyplatz 1
Postal code: 50569
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Barclays PLC
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Barclays Capital Securities Limited

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.21 % 1.70 % 4.91 % 86346303
Previous notification 0.34 % 4.58 % 4.92 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005470405 0 2768482 0.00 % 3.21 %
Total 2768482 3.21 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall 253956 0.29 %
    Total 253956 0.29 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
CFD n/a n/a Cash 140233 0.16 %
Portfolio Swap 18/05/2026 - 06/09/2027 n/a Cash 1072712 1.24 %
      Total 1212945 1.40 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Barclays PLC % % %
Barclays Bank PLC % % %
- % % %
Barclays PLC % % %
Barclays Bank PLC % % %
Barclays Capital Securities Limited 3.18 % % %
- % % %
Barclays PLC % % %
Barclays Bank PLC % % %
Barclays US Holdings Limited % % %
Barclays US LLC % % %
Barclays Group US Inc. % % %
Barclays Capital Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Apr 2026


29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2317106  29.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu LANXESS AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu LANXESS AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
24.04.2026LANXESS UnderweightBarclays Capital
20.04.2026LANXESS UnderweightBarclays Capital
02.04.2026LANXESS UnderweightBarclays Capital
02.04.2026LANXESS HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
01.04.2026LANXESS NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.03.2026LANXESS OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.03.2026LANXESS BuyWarburg Research
10.11.2025LANXESS BuyWarburg Research
06.11.2025LANXESS BuyWarburg Research
07.10.2025LANXESS BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.04.2026LANXESS HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
01.04.2026LANXESS NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.03.2026LANXESS HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.03.2026LANXESS HaltenDZ BANK
20.03.2026LANXESS HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
24.04.2026LANXESS UnderweightBarclays Capital
20.04.2026LANXESS UnderweightBarclays Capital
02.04.2026LANXESS UnderweightBarclays Capital
26.03.2026LANXESS SellUBS AG
23.03.2026LANXESS SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für LANXESS AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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