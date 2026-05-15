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EQS-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.05.26 08:41 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.05.2026 / 08:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kennedyplatz 1
Postal code: 50569
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.50 % 4.80 % 7.30 % 86346303
Previous notification 1.82 % 5.41 % 7.23 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005470405 0 2160617 0.00 % 2.50 %
Total 2160617 2.50 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Internal right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 1314440 1.52 %
    Total 1314440 1.52 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 14/07/2026 -02/10/2030 14/07/2026 -02/10/2030 Cash 2828370 3.28 %
Cash-settled Call Option 02/01/2099 Anytime Cash 2109 0 %
      Total 2830479 3.28 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % 5.12 %
- % % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % %
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 May 2026


16.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2327928  16.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu LANXESS AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu LANXESS AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026LANXESS HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.05.2026LANXESS SellUBS AG
08.05.2026LANXESS UnderweightBarclays Capital
07.05.2026LANXESS SellUBS AG
07.05.2026LANXESS HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.05.2026LANXESS OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.03.2026LANXESS OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.03.2026LANXESS BuyWarburg Research
10.11.2025LANXESS BuyWarburg Research
06.11.2025LANXESS BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026LANXESS HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2026LANXESS HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
02.04.2026LANXESS HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
01.04.2026LANXESS NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.03.2026LANXESS HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026LANXESS SellUBS AG
08.05.2026LANXESS UnderweightBarclays Capital
07.05.2026LANXESS SellUBS AG
07.05.2026LANXESS UnderweightBarclays Capital
24.04.2026LANXESS UnderweightBarclays Capital

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