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EQS-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.06.26 15:02 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.06.2026 / 15:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kennedyplatz 1
Postal code: 50569
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.02 % 1.65 % 4.67 % 86346303
Previous notification 2.78 % 1.52 % 4.31 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005470405 0 2606258 0 % 3.02 %
Total 2606258 3.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 433298 0.5 %
    Total 433298 0.5 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 20.03.2075 to 27.02.2076 at any time Cash 46 0 %
Equity Swap 25.11.2026 at any time Cash 991039 1.15 %
Retail Structured Product - Warrant From 19.06.2026 to 18.06.2027 at any time Cash 26 0 %
      Total 991111 1.15 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification was triggered mainly due to an acquisition of shares with voting rights in addition to an acquisition of client securities over which Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc have a right of use. 

Date
05 Jun 2026


05.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2340628  05.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu LANXESS AG

DatumMeistgelesen

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29.05.2026LANXESS HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.05.2026LANXESS HaltenDZ BANK
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22.05.2026LANXESS NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.05.2026LANXESS UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.05.2026LANXESS OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.03.2026LANXESS OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.03.2026LANXESS BuyWarburg Research
10.11.2025LANXESS BuyWarburg Research
06.11.2025LANXESS BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.05.2026LANXESS HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.05.2026LANXESS HaltenDZ BANK
22.05.2026LANXESS NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.05.2026LANXESS HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2026LANXESS HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.05.2026LANXESS SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.05.2026LANXESS UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
08.05.2026LANXESS SellUBS AG
08.05.2026LANXESS UnderweightBarclays Capital
07.05.2026LANXESS SellUBS AG

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