DAX 26.392 -0,2%ESt50 6.537 -0,0%MSCI World 5.029 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 8,25 +2,9%Nas 26.757 +0,1%Bitcoin 55.007 +1,3%Euro 1,1588 +0,2%Öl 88,5 -0,0%Gold 4.417 +0,9%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40ÖlpreisEuro - DollarBitcoin - EuroGoldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs)A2PSR2TeslaA1CX3TAmazon906866NEL ASAA0B733Microsoft870747Apple865985Siemens EnergyENER6YBASFBASF11NVIDIA918422Lufthansa823212Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)710000BayerBAY001Daimler TruckDTR0CKPlug PowerA1JA81TUITUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero.Hier informieren
Top News
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & MusterdepotsTools & integriertes TradingNewsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Correction of a release from 14/08/2026 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
LEG Immobilien
50.45 EUR -0.95 EUR -1.85 %
Charts | News | Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LEG Immobilien SE
LEG Immobilien SE: Correction of a release from 14/08/2026 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.08.2026 / 14:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: LEG Immobilien SE
Street: Flughafenstraße 99
Postal code: 40474
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200SO40AKONBO0Z96

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amundi S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Aug 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.51 % 0.00 % 5.51 % 76848472
Previous notification 3.74 % 0.00 % 3.74 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000LEG1110 0 4237491 0 % 5.51 %
Total 4237491 5.51 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. 5.12 % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
CPR AM S.A. % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. 5.12 % % %
Amundi SGR SpA % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. 5.12 % % %
Amundi Ireland Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. 5.12 % % %
Amundi Japan Ltd. % % %
- % % %
- % % %
- % % %
- % % %
- % % %
- % % %
- % % %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 Aug 2026


17.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com
LEI Code: 391200SO40AKONBO0Z96

 
End of News EQS News Service
Werbung

2384176  17.08.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle LEG Immobilien Aktie News

Werbung

LEG Immobilien Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für LEG Immobilien nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.08.26 LEG Immobilien Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.08.26 LEG Immobilien Buy Deutsche Bank AG
05.08.26 LEG Immobilien Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.08.26 LEG Immobilien Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.08.26 LEG Immobilien Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.