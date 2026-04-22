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EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.04.26 16:42 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LEG Immobilien SE
LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.04.2026 / 16:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: LEG Immobilien SE
Street: Flughafenstraße 99
Postal code: 40474
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200SO40AKONBO0Z96

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amundi S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.93 % 0.06 % 2.99 % 75570800
Previous notification 3.06 % 0.03 % 3.09 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000LEG1110 0 2216854 0 % 2.93 %
Total 2216854 2.93 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
securities lending (right to recall) 43708 0.06 %
    Total 43708 0.06 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total 0 0 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
CPR AM % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi SGR SpA % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Deutschland GmbH % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Hong-Kong Ltd % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Investment Fund Management Private Limited Company % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Japan Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Ireland Ltd. % % %
- % % %
- % % %
- % % %
- % % %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Apr 2026


28.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2317026  28.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu LEG Immobilien

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu LEG Immobilien

DatumRatingAnalyst
13.04.2026LEG Immobilien OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.03.2026LEG Immobilien Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.03.2026LEG Immobilien NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.03.2026LEG Immobilien BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
06.03.2026LEG Immobilien BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.04.2026LEG Immobilien OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.03.2026LEG Immobilien BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
06.03.2026LEG Immobilien BuyDeutsche Bank AG
05.03.2026LEG Immobilien BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.03.2026LEG Immobilien BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.03.2026LEG Immobilien Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.03.2026LEG Immobilien NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.03.2026LEG Immobilien Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.03.2026LEG Immobilien NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.01.2026LEG Immobilien NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.03.2024LEG Immobilien UnderweightBarclays Capital
11.03.2024LEG Immobilien SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.12.2023LEG Immobilien SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.11.2023LEG Immobilien UnderweightBarclays Capital
15.11.2023LEG Immobilien SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für LEG Immobilien nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen