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EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.07.26 17:13 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LEG Immobilien SE
LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.07.2026 / 17:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: LEG Immobilien SE
Street: Flughafenstraße 99
Postal code: 40474
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200SO40AKONBO0Z96

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Equity collateral received

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.08 % 0.02 % 5.09 % 75570800
Previous notification 4.66 % 0.02 % 4.67 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000LEG1110 0 3837218 0.00 % 5.08 %
Total 3837218 5.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Convertible Bond 30-Jun-28 Physical 9114 0.01 %
Convertible Bond 04-Sep-30 Physica 2653 0 %
      Total 11767 0.02 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Equity collateral received via transfer of title 

Date
01 Jul 2026


01.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2358250  01.07.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu LEG Immobilien

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu LEG Immobilien

DatumRatingAnalyst
25.06.2026LEG Immobilien BuyDeutsche Bank AG
01.06.2026LEG Immobilien NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.05.2026LEG Immobilien BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.05.2026LEG Immobilien NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.05.2026LEG Immobilien BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.06.2026LEG Immobilien BuyDeutsche Bank AG
29.05.2026LEG Immobilien BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.05.2026LEG Immobilien BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2026LEG Immobilien BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
13.05.2026LEG Immobilien BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.06.2026LEG Immobilien NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.05.2026LEG Immobilien NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.2026LEG Immobilien Equal WeightBarclays Capital
31.03.2026LEG Immobilien Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.03.2026LEG Immobilien NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.03.2024LEG Immobilien UnderweightBarclays Capital
11.03.2024LEG Immobilien SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.12.2023LEG Immobilien SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.11.2023LEG Immobilien UnderweightBarclays Capital
15.11.2023LEG Immobilien SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für LEG Immobilien nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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