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EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LEG Immobilien SE
LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.11.2026 / 10:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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On 13 November 2026, LEG Immobilien SE received the following notification:

 

Notification pursuant to Section 43(1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

Dear Sir or Madam,

On 21 October 2026, we, Aroundtown SA, notified you pursuant to Sections 33(1) and 34(1) sentence 1 no. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG) that our interest in the voting rights of LEG Immobilien SE ('LEG' or the 'Issuer'), which we hold indirectly through Grand City Properties S.A., a stock corporation incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, in which we indirectly hold approximately 85% of the voting rights through our wholly owned subsidiary Edolaxia Group Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Cyprus (Aroundtown SA, Grand City Properties S.A. and Edolaxia Group Limited hereinafter jointly referred to as 'Grand City'), exceeded (on 20 October 2026) the thresholds of 3%, 5%, 10%, 15% and 20% and amounts to 20.04% of the voting rights in LEG, corresponding to 15,397,029 voting rights out of a total of 76,848,472 voting rights in LEG. With this background, we hereby provide you with the following additional information pursuant to Section 43(1) WpHG, which reflect Grand City’s current intentions:

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1. Objectives pursued in connection with the acquisition

(a)  The acquisition of voting rights in the Issuer is made as a financial investment.

(b)  Grand City does not rule out the possibility of acquiring further voting rights in the Issuer by way of purchases or otherwise in the next 12 months, depending on market and company developments; however, an acquisition of more than 29.9% of the voting rights is currently not intended. Grand City may also decide to sell all or part of its investment, at any time, depending on market conditions.

(c)  Grand City does currently not aim to influence the composition of the Issuer’s administrative, management or supervisory bodies beyond the ordinary exercise of voting rights in connection with the election of supervisory board members at the Issuer’s future general meetings.

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(d)  Grand City does not intend to achieve a material change to the Issuer’s capital structure, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity to debt financing or the dividend policy.

2. Source of funds used for the acquisition

The purchases of the voting rights in the Issuer are funded from a combination of cash on balance sheet and debt.

Aroundtown SA

 


16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com
LEI Code: 391200SO40AKONBO0Z96

 
End of News EQS News Service

2435496  16.11.2026 CET/CEST

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Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.