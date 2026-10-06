EQS-PVR: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG
Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.10.2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Overview
- Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
- Reason for the notification:
- Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
- Person(s) subject to notification obligation:
|
Name
|
City
|
Country
|NN Group N.V.
|Amsterdam
|The Netherlands
- Name of shareholder(s): -
- Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 02.10.2026
- Total positions
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
|
2,54 %
|
0,00 %
|
2,54 %
|
38 618 180
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
6,27 %
|
|
6,27 %
|
Details
- Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT0000644505
|
|981 965
|
|2,54 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|981 965
|2,54 %
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|
|
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical /
Cash Settlement
|Number of
voting rights
|% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|
|
- Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
|No.
|Name
|Directly controlled by No.
|Shares held directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
|Total of both (%)
|1
|NN Group N.V.
|
|
|
|
|2
|NN Insurance Eurasia N.V.
|1
|
|
|
|3
|Nationale- Nederlanden Nederland B.V.
|2
|
|
|
|4
|Nationale-
Nederlanden Lebensverzekering Maatschappij N.V.
|3
|2,31 %
|
|2,31 %
|5
|Nationale-
Nederlanden Schadeverzekering Maatschappij N.V.
|3
|0,20 %
|
|0,20 %
|6
|NN Re (Netherlands) N.V.
|3
|0,03 %
|
|0,03 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
- In case of proxy voting
- Date of general meeting: -
- Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
- Other comments: -
Receipt of participation notification on 05.10.2026
06.10.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|
|
|
|4860 Lenzing
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|LEI Code:
|529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2410816 06.10.2026 CET/CEST
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