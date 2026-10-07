EQS-PVR: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG

Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



07.10.2026 / 09:32 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Overview Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights Person(s) subject to notification obligation:

Name

City

Country The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Wilmington, DE United States of America (USA) Name of shareholder(s): - Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 02.10.2026 Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

2,75 %

1,11 %

3,86 %

38 618 180 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

6,55 %

3,43 %

9,98 % Details Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000644505 1 061 021 2,75 % SUBTOTAL A 1 061 021 2,75 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Securities Lending Open n.a. 299 207 0,77 % SUBTOTAL B.1 299 207 0,77 % Werbung B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Swap 30/01/2036 n.a. Cash 129 523 0,34 % SUBTOTAL B.2 129 523 0,34 % Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity Werbung No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 2 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 1 3 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 2 4 Goldman Sachs International 3 0,16 % 0,54 % 0,70 % 5 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 1 0,00 % 0,57 % 0,57 % 6 GSAM Holdings LLC 1 7 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. 6 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 8 GSAMI Holdings I LLC 6 9 GSAMI Holdings II Ltd 8 10 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd 9 11 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International 10 0,04 % 0,00 % 0,04 % 12 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC 6 13 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd 12 14 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd 13 15 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. 14 16 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. 15 17 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V. 16 18 Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. 17 2,54 % 0,00 % 2,54 % In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. Other comments: Please note that the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places. Therefore, there is a possibility of a rounding error. Receipt of participation notification on 06.10.2026

07.10.2026 CET/CEST

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