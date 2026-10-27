EQS-PVR: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG

Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.10.2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Overview Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights Person(s) subject to notification obligation:



Name

City

Country NN Group N.V. Amsterdam The Netherlands Name of shareholder(s): - Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 23.10.2026 Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

4,27 %

0,00 %

4,27 %

37 374 542 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2,54 %



2,54 % Werbung Details Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000644505 3 136 302 4,27 % SUBTOTAL A 3 136 302 4,27 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 Werbung B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 NN Group N.V. 2 NN Insurance Eurasia N.V. 1 3 Nationale- Nederlanden Nederland B.V. 2 4 Nationale-

Nederlanden Lebensverzekering Maatschappij N.V. 3 3,88 % 2,31 % 5 Nationale-

Nederlanden Schadeverzekering Maatschappij N.V. 3 0,34 % 0,20 % 6 NN Re (Netherlands) N.V. 3 0,05 % 0,05 % In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. Other comments: - Receipt of participation notification on 26.10.2026

27.10.2026 CET/CEST

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