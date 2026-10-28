DAX 25.557 -0,1%ESt50 6.154 -0,2%MSCI World 4.927 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,85 +1,7%Nas 26.478 +1,2%Bitcoin 73.157 +0,7%Euro 1,1123 -0,1%Öl 115,2 +1,2%Gold 4.053 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-PVR: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Lenzing AG
9.92 EUR -0.46 EUR -4.43 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG
Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.10.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Overview 

  1. Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
  2. Reason for the notification: 
    1. Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

 

  1. Person(s) subject to notification obligation:
     
 
Name 		 
City		  
Country
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Wilmington, DE United States of America (USA)

 

  1. Name of shareholder(s): -
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 23.10.2026
  3. Total positions
Werbung

 

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
4,88 %		  
0,98 %		  
5,86 %		  
37 374 542
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
2,59 %		  
1,43 %		  
4,01 %		  

 

 

 

 

Details

  1. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000644505   3 582 699   4,88 %
SUBTOTAL A 3 582 699 4,88 %
Werbung

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Securities Lending Open n.a. 573 652 0,78 %
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1 573 652 0,78 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
Swap 20/11/2034 n.a. Cash 144 846 0,20 %
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2 144 846 0,20 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

 

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.        
2 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 1      
3 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 2      
4 Goldman Sachs International 3 0,59 % 0,49 % 1,08 %
5 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 1 0,00 % 0,49 % 0,49 %
6 GSAM Holdings LLC 1      
7 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. 6 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
8 GSAMI Holdings I LLC 6      
9 GSAMI Holdings II Ltd 8      
10 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd 9      
11 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International 10 0,02 % 0,00 % 0,02 %
12 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC 6      
13 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd 12      
14 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd 13      
15 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. 14      
16 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. 15      
17 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V. 16      
18 Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. 17 4,27 % 0,00 % 4,27 %

 

 

  1. In case of proxy voting
    1. Date of general meeting: -
    2. Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

  1. Other comments: Please note that the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places. Therefore, there is a possibility of a rounding error.

 

Receipt of participation notification on 27.10.2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


28.10.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Internet: www.lenzing.com
LEI Code: 529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63

 
End of News EQS News Service

2423444  28.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Lenzing Aktie News

Werbung

Lenzing Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Lenzing nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
09.11.12 Lenzing overweight Morgan Stanley
11.05.12 Lenzing kaufen Erste Bank AG
23.03.12 Lenzing kaufen Erste Bank AG
21.03.12 Lenzing overweight Morgan Stanley
09.03.12 Lenzing kaufen Erste Bank AG

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.