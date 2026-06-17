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EQS-PVR: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.07.26 14:21 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
LPKF Laser & Electronics SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.07.2026 / 14:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
Street: Osteriede 7
Postal code: 30827
City: Garbsen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900BCQXUJL7J96G45

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Equity collateral received

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.01 % 0.00 % 3.01 % 24496546
Previous notification 2.35 % 0.00 % 2.35 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006450000 0 736453 0.00 % 3.01 %
Total 736453 3.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Equity collateral received via transfer of title. 

Date
02 Jul 2026


02.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Internet: www.lpkf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2359074  02.07.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
17.09.2025LPKF LaserElectronics BuyWarburg Research
02.05.2025LPKF LaserElectronics BuyWarburg Research
30.04.2025LPKF LaserElectronics BuyHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
31.03.2025LPKF LaserElectronics BuyHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
28.03.2025LPKF LaserElectronics BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
17.09.2025LPKF LaserElectronics BuyWarburg Research
02.05.2025LPKF LaserElectronics BuyWarburg Research
30.04.2025LPKF LaserElectronics BuyHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
31.03.2025LPKF LaserElectronics BuyHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
28.03.2025LPKF LaserElectronics BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
12.11.2019LPKF LaserElectronics HoldHSBC
16.08.2016LPKF LaserElectronics HoldHSBC
15.03.2016LPKF LaserElectronics HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
16.11.2015LPKF LaserElectronics HaltenDZ-Bank AG
11.11.2015LPKF LaserElectronics NeutralOddo Seydler Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.06.2016LPKF LaserElectronics VerkaufenDZ-Bank AG
12.05.2016LPKF LaserElectronics VerkaufDZ-Bank AG
02.05.2016LPKF LaserElectronics VerkaufenDZ-Bank AG
13.11.2014LPKF LaserElectronics ReduceCommerzbank AG
15.08.2013LPKF LaserElectronics verkaufenHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

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