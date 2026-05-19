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EQS-PVR: Marinomed Biotech AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.06.26 09:29 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Marinomed Biotech AG
Marinomed Biotech AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.06.2026 / 09:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

Klosterneuburg,  25.6.2026

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Marinomed Biotech AG

2. Reason for the notification: Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Hermann Unger

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 25.6.2026

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
3,63 %		  
0,00 %		  
3,63 %		  
1 998 979
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
6,40 %		  
 		  
6,40 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
ATMARINOMED6 72 538   3,63 %  
SUBTOTAL A 72 538 3,63 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

In Vollziehung der Scheidung wurde der gemeinsame Aktienbesitz aufgeteilt.

 

 Klosterneuburg am  25.6.2026

 


29.06.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Marinomed Biotech AG
Hovengasse 25
2100 Korneuburg
Austria
Internet: www.marinomed.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2355334  29.06.2026 CET/CEST

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