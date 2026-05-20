DAX24.657 -0,3%Est505.974 ±-0,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,7900 -1,6%Nas26.177 -0,4%Bitcoin66.539 -0,1%Euro1,1586 -0,3%Öl107,8 +2,5%Gold4.509 -0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Infineon 623100 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Commerzbank CBK100 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Bank 514000 RENK RENK73 Microsoft 870747 Amazon 906866 Micron Technology 869020 HENSOLDT HAG000 Intel 855681
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach NVIDIA-Rekordzahlen: DAX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- Airbus: Lieferverzögerungen beim A350? -- IBM, Quanten-Aktien, Micron, Eutelsat, Rheinmetall, Softbank, RWE, TKMS im Fokus
Top News
Ubisoft-Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab: Milliardenverlust belastet - noch keine Trendwende voraus Ubisoft-Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab: Milliardenverlust belastet - noch keine Trendwende voraus
Eutelsat-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: SpaceX-IPO entfacht neue Dynamik im Satellitensektor Eutelsat-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: SpaceX-IPO entfacht neue Dynamik im Satellitensektor
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-PVR: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.05.26 16:43 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
49,80 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,03%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.05.2026 / 16:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Street: Mercedesstrasse 120
Postal code: 70372
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.42 % 4.99962 % 5.42 % 962903703
Previous notification 0.41 % 5.02 % 5.43 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000 0 4034447 0.00 % 0.42 %
US2338252073 0 39175 0.00 % 0 %
Total 4073622 0.42 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Physical Call Options 08/01/2027 - 02/02/2028 n/a 16138923 1.68 %
Right to Recall n/a n/a 2937749 0.31 %
Rights of Use n/a n/a 545659 0.06 %
Physical Call Options 19/06/2026 - 17/12/2027 n/a 8470000 0.88 %
Physical Options 05/11/2026 - 09/08/2029 n/a 6470 0 %
Physical Call Options 08/01/2027 - 02/02/2028 n/a 16138923 1.68 %
    Total 28098801 2.92 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 27/05/2026 - 20/03/2031 n/a Cash 7580313 0.79 %
Put Options 15/05/2026 - 15/12/2028 n/a Physical 12276500 1.27 %
Option 30/03/2027 n/a Cash 1299 0 %
Put Option 19/06/2026 n/a Cash 87770 0.01 %
Call Option 19/06/2026 n/a Cash 96923 0.01 %
Put Options 08/01/2027 - 02/02/2028 n/a Physical 16138923 1.68 %
Put Options 08/01/2027 - 02/02/2028 n/a Physical 16138923 1.68 %
      Total 20042805 2.08 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc. % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
U.S. Trust Company of Delaware % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
Merrill Lynch International, LLC % % %
Merrill Lynch B.V. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Ad 7.b The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 1,68% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 1,68% of the voting rights in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once. 

Date
20 May 2026


21.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2331750  21.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

DatumRatingAnalyst
17:26Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:21Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) NeutralUBS AG
12.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
08.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
17:26Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
29.04.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.04.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
12:21Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) NeutralUBS AG
12.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
04.05.2026Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Market-PerformBernstein Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.02.2025Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) UnderweightBarclays Capital
13.01.2025Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) UnderweightBarclays Capital
03.12.2024Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) UnderweightBarclays Capital
17.12.2021Daimler HoldHSBC
18.02.2021Daimler SellWarburg Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen