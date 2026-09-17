EQS-PVR: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.09.2026 / 09:19 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Mercedes-Benz Group AG
|Street:
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|Postal code:
|70372
|City:
|Stuttgart
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900R27DL06UVNT076
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.07 %
|4.91 %
|4.98 %
|962903703
|Previous notification
|0.4 %
|4.84 %
|5.24 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007100000
|0
|680258
|0 %
|0.07 %
|Total
|680258
|0.07 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Call Option
|From 18.09.2026 to 21.12.2029
|at any time
|8279100
|0.86 %
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|at any time
|at any time
|1800848
|0.19 %
|Equity Call Option
|18.12.2026
|at any time
|1245000
|0.13 %
|
|
|Total
|11324948
|1.18 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Put Option
|From 18.09.2026 to 21.12.2029
|at any time
|Physical
|6846400
|0.71 %
|Retail Structured Product
|From 12.11.2027 to 10.06.2076
|at any time
|Cash
|1258
|0 %
|Equity Swap
|From 23.11.2026 to 17.12.2035
|at any time
|Cash
|13460042
|1.4 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 02.05.2034 to 24.07.2034
|at any time
|Cash
|6261
|0 %
|Retail Structured Product - Warrant
|From 18.09.2026 to 17.12.2027
|at any time
|Cash
|2652
|0 %
|Compound Option
|From 18.12.2026 to 02.05.2034
|at any time
|Cash
|932948
|0.1 %
|Retail Structured Product - Note
|From 27.10.2027 to 02.05.2034
|at any time
|Cash
|10308
|0 %
|Equity Put Option*
|18.12.2026
|at any time
|Physical
|1245000
|0.13 %
|Equity Put Option*
|From 08.01.2027 to 15.07.2027
|at any time
|Physical
|4227846
|0.44 %
|Equity Put Option*
|From 29.07.2027 to 02.02.2028
|at any time
|Physical
|10500000
|1.09 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 08.01.2027 to 15.07.2027
|at any time
|Physical
|4227846
|0.44 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 29.07.2027 to 02.02.2028
|at any time
|Physical
|10500000
|1.09 %
|
|
|
|Total
|35987715
|3.74 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Regarding section 7.b.2, the Equity Put Options marked with * were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions (Call & Put) under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 1.66% of the voting rights in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
Date
17.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mercedes-Benz Group AG
|
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|
|70372 Stuttgart
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://group.mercedes-benz.com
|LEI Code:
|529900R27DL06UVNT076
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2400876 17.09.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen
partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen
passende Open-End Produkte auf Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Risikohinweis: Im Durchschnitt erleiden
7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten.
Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige
Anlagestrategien geeignet.
Risikohinweis: Im Durchschnitt erleiden
7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten.
Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige
Anlagestrategien geeignet.
Werbung