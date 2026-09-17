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EQS-PVR: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.09.2026 / 09:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Street: Mercedesstrasse 120
Postal code: 70372
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Sep 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.15 % 4.89 % 5.04 % 962903703
Previous notification 0.07 % 4.91 % 4.98 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000 0 1445994 0 % 0.15 %
Total 1445994 0.15 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option From 18.09.2026 to 21.12.2029 at any time 8099100 0.84 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1769722 0.18 %
Equity Call Option 18.12.2026 at any time 1245000 0.13 %
    Total 11113822 1.15 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Put Option From 18.09.2026 to 21.12.2029 at any time Physical 6846400 0.71 %
Retail Structured Product From 12.11.2027 to 10.06.2076 at any time Cash 1248 0 %
Equity Swap From 30.09.2026 to 17.12.2035 at any time Cash 13458680 1.4 %
Equity Call Option From 02.05.2034 to 24.07.2034 at any time Cash 6563 0 %
Retail Structured Product - Warrant From 18.09.2026 to 17.12.2027 at any time Cash 2610 0 %
Compound Option From 18.12.2026 to 02.05.2034 at any time Cash 944058 0.1 %
Retail Structured Product - Note From 27.10.2027 to 02.05.2034 at any time Cash 9885 0 %
Equity Put Option* 18.12.2026 at any time Physical 1245000 0.13 %
Equity Put Option* From 08.01.2027 to 15.07.2027 at any time Physical 4227846 0.44 %
Equity Put Option* From 29.07.2027 to 02.02.2028 at any time Physical 10500000 1.09 %
Equity Call Option From 08.01.2027 to 15.07.2027 at any time Physical 4227846 0.44 %
Equity Call Option From 29.07.2027 to 02.02.2028 at any time Physical 10500000 1.09 %
      Total 35997290 3.74 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Regarding section 7.b.2, the Equity Put Options marked with * were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions (Call & Put) under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 1.66% of the voting rights in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once. 

Date
16 Sep 2026


17.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com
LEI Code: 529900R27DL06UVNT076

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2400878  17.09.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News

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Datum Rating Analyst
16.09.26 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.09.26 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Market-Perform Bernstein Research
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27.08.26 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Kaufen DZ BANK

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