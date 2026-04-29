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EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.04.26 19:18 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.04.2026 / 19:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MTU Aero Engines AG
Street: Dachauer Straße 665
Postal code: 80995
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900807L67JY81RD65

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.07 % 0.33 % 3.41 % 53909160
Previous notification 2.88 % 0.21 % 3.08 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0D9PT0 0 1657568 0 % 3.07 %
Total 1657568 3.07 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 167382 0.31 %
    Total 167382 0.31 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 05.03.2075 to 23.04.2076 at any time Cash 131 0 %
Equity Swap From 05.06.2026 to 31.05.2033 at any time Cash 11125 0.02 %
Retail Structured Product - Warrant From 18.06.2027 to 17.12.2027 at any time Cash 54 0 %
Compound Option 29.07.2027 at any time Cash 426 0 %
      Total 11736 0.02 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
30 Apr 2026


30.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2319710  30.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu MTU Aero Engines AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu MTU Aero Engines AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
18:11MTU Aero Engines KaufenDZ BANK
12:01MTU Aero Engines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:51MTU Aero Engines OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:51MTU Aero Engines Equal WeightBarclays Capital
10:46MTU Aero Engines Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
18:11MTU Aero Engines KaufenDZ BANK
10:51MTU Aero Engines OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:41MTU Aero Engines BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
27.04.2026MTU Aero Engines OutperformBernstein Research
22.04.2026MTU Aero Engines OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
12:01MTU Aero Engines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:51MTU Aero Engines Equal WeightBarclays Capital
10:46MTU Aero Engines Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.04.2026MTU Aero Engines Equal WeightBarclays Capital
10.04.2026MTU Aero Engines NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
24.04.2026MTU Aero Engines SellUBS AG
05.12.2024MTU Aero Engines SellHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
25.10.2024MTU Aero Engines SellHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
16.10.2024MTU Aero Engines SellHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
15.02.2023MTU Aero Engines SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

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