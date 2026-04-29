EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.04.2026 / 19:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|Street:
|Dachauer Straße 665
|Postal code:
|80995
|City:
|München
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900807L67JY81RD65
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.07 %
|0.33 %
|3.41 %
|53909160
|Previous notification
|2.88 %
|0.21 %
|3.08 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A0D9PT0
|0
|1657568
|0 %
|3.07 %
|Total
|1657568
|3.07 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|at any time
|at any time
|167382
|0.31 %
|
|
|Total
|167382
|0.31 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Retail Structured Product
|From 05.03.2075 to 23.04.2076
|at any time
|Cash
|131
|0 %
|Equity Swap
|From 05.06.2026 to 31.05.2033
|at any time
|Cash
|11125
|0.02 %
|Retail Structured Product - Warrant
|From 18.06.2027 to 17.12.2027
|at any time
|Cash
|54
|0 %
|Compound Option
|29.07.2027
|at any time
|Cash
|426
|0 %
|
|
|
|Total
|11736
|0.02 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Prime Dealer Services Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
30.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|
|Dachauer Straße 665
|
|80995 München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mtu.de
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2319710 30.04.2026 CET/CEST
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