EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
Werbung
The BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, informed us on August 19, 2026 pursuant to Art. 43 (1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from August 14, 2026 as follows:
In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRock’s holding in MTU Aero Engines AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the “Notifying Parties”):
Werbung
The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
Werbung
In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that: Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.
19.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|Dachauer Straße 665
|80995 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mtu.de
|LEI Code:
|529900807L67JY81RD65
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2385860 19.08.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf MTU Aero Engines
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf MTU Aero Engines
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Aktuelle MTU Aero Engines Aktie News
MTU Aero Engines Analysen
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für MTU Aero Engines nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|12:26
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.08.26
|MTU Aero Engines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.08.26
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.08.26
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.26
|MTU Aero Engines Underweight
|Barclays Capital