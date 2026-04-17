EQS-PVR: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



18.04.2026 / 00:37 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Street: Arnulfstr.19 Postal code: 80335 City: Munich

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Passive triggering of the threshold due to a capital increase. No indirect or direct sale of shares or similar financial instruments of the issuer.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Hanna Maya Laik

Date of birth: 29 Sep 2003

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Robin Laik



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 07 Apr 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 23.99546 % 0 % 23.99546 % 22,424,422 Previous notification 25.08 % 0 % 25.08 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2NB650 490000 4890844 2.185118 % 21.81035 % Total 5380844 23.99546 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0 % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0 % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Acting in Concert - The basis for attribution under Section 34 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) is a syndicate agreement entered into by the syndicate members Robin Laik, Monica Laik, Louisa Laik, Hanna Laik, Jonathan Laik, and Daniel Laik (pool agreement)

Date

18 Apr 2026

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

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