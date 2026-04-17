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EQS-PVR: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.04.26 00:52 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.04.2026 / 00:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Street: Arnulfstr.19
Postal code: 80335
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Passive triggering of the threshold due to a capital increase. No indirect or direct sale of shares or similar financial instruments of the issuer.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Monica Laik
Date of birth: 11 Aug 1971

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Robin Laik

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 23.99546 % 0 % 23.99546 % 22,424,422
Previous notification 25.08 % 0 % 25.08 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NB650 10 5380834 0 % 23.99542 %
Total 5380844 23.99546 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Acting in Concert - The basis for attribution under Section 34 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) is a syndicate agreement entered into by the syndicate members Robin Laik, Monica Laik, Louisa Laik, Hanna Laik, Jonathan Laik, and Daniel Laik (pool agreement) 

Date
18 Apr 2026


18.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2310766  18.04.2026 CET/CEST

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