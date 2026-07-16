DAX 24.808 -0,4%ESt50 6.220 -1,0%MSCI World 4.854 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto 8,25 -2,2%Nas 25.468 -1,6%Bitcoin 55.241 -0,9%Euro 1,1440 -0,1%Öl 86,4 +2,6%Gold 4.005 +0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40ÖlpreisEuro - DollarBitcoin - EuroGoldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs)A2PSR2TeslaA1CX3TAmazon906866NEL ASAA0B733Microsoft870747Apple865985Siemens EnergyENER6YBASFBASF11NVIDIA918422Lufthansa823212Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)710000BayerBAY001Daimler TruckDTR0CKPlug PowerA1JA81TUITUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero.Hier informieren
Top News
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & MusterdepotsTools & integriertes TradingNewsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-PVR: Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Nagarro SE
75.05 EUR -0.25 EUR -0.33 %
Charts | News | Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.07.2026 / 16:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Nagarro SE
Street: Baierbrunner Straße 15
Postal code: 81379
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 9845008396BA67DA9B37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Jul 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.02 % 3.37 % 6.39 % 12922297
Previous notification 1.95 % 3.46 % 5.41 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3H2200 0 390367 0.00 % 3.02 %
Total 390367 3.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Physically-Settled Call Option* 21/12/2027 - 15/12/2028 21/12/2027 - 15/12/2028 350000 2.71 %
    Total 350000 2.71 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 30/09/2026 – 21/05/2031 30/09/2026 – 21/05/2031 Cash 85810 0.66 %
Physically-Settled Put Option* 21/12/2027 - 15/12/2028 21/12/2027 - 15/12/2028 Cash 350000 2.71 %
      Total 85810 0.66 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % 5.83 %
- % % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % %
J.P. Morgan Broker Dealer Holdings Inc. % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 Jul 2026


17.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com
LEI Code: 9845008396BA67DA9B37

 
End of News EQS News Service
Werbung

2367790  17.07.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Nagarro Aktie News

DatumMeistgelesen
EQS GroupEQS-PVR: Nagarro SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
EQS GroupEQS-DD: Nagarro SE: Sehgal Foundation, Erwerb: Empfang einer Spende (donation) von insg. 97.500 Aktien der Nagarro SE von zwei Veräußerern (Spendern, je 32.500 und 65.000 Aktien); einer der ...
EQS GroupEQS-DD: Nagarro SE: Vikram And Anita Sehgal Family Trust, Veräußerung (Spende/donation) von 32.500 Aktien der Nagarro SE
Werbung - Nagarro-Aktie für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln bei finanzen.net zero
EQS GroupEQS-DD: Nagarro SE: The Sehgal Senior Irrevocable Trust, Erwerb von 69.000 Aktien der Nagarro SE im Wege der Sachausschüttung (distribution in kind) von der StarView Capital Growth Fund, LLC
EQS GroupEQS-DD: Nagarro SE: Vikram And Anita Sehgal Family Trust, Erwerb von 81.000 Aktien der Nagarro SE im Wege der Sachausschüttung (distribution in kind) von der StarView Capital Growth Fund, LLC
Werbung

Nagarro Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nagarro nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.06.26 Nagarro SE Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.06.26 Nagarro SE Buy Warburg Research
18.05.26 Nagarro SE Buy Warburg Research
15.05.26 Nagarro SE Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.03.26 Nagarro SE Buy Warburg Research