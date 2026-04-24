DAX24.129 -0,1%Est505.883 -0,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,9800 +1,2%Nas24.837 +1,6%Bitcoin66.611 +0,6%Euro1,1717 ±0,0%Öl105,3 -0,6%Gold4.709 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SAP 716460 Rheinmetall 703000 Infineon 623100 NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Amazon 906866 Intel 855681 Microsoft 870747 Geely A0CACX Novo Nordisk A3EU6F AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Allianz 840400 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- SAP-Gewinn steigt stärker als erwartet -- Intel kehrt in die Gewinnzone zurück -- Tesla, Commerzbank, Newmont im Fokus
Top News
Risikolebensversicherung - Gut versichert im Eigenheim Risikolebensversicherung - Gut versichert im Eigenheim
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 17 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 17
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-PVR: Nakiki SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.04.26 18:56 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
0,37 EUR 0,03 EUR 10,12%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: NAKIKI SE
Nakiki SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.04.2026 / 18:56 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Nakiki SE
Street: Hanauer Landstr. 204
Postal code: 60314
City: Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Wegerich UG
City of registered office, country: Bad Homburg, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 14.34 % % 14.34 % 5,787,703
Previous notification 19.01 % % 19.01 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000WNDL300 830,000 14.34 % %
Total 830000 14.34 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
26 Apr 2026


26.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

2315046  26.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

DatumMeistgelesen