EQS-PVR: NFON AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: NFON AG
NFON AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.09.2026 / 18:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|NFON AG
|Street:
|Zielstattstr. 36
|Postal code:
|81379
|City:
|Munich
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Voluntary Group Disclosure Regarding Threshold Triggers at the Subsidiary Level (see Item 10)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Günter Müller
Date of birth: 31 Aug 1949
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|6.91 %
|0.00 %
|6.91 %
|16561124
|Previous notification
|5.21 %
|0.00 %
|5.21 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A0N52
|1,144,028
|0
|6.91 %
|0.00 %
|Total
|1,144,028
|6.91 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|X
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
|
|
|
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|On the date the threshold was reached, all voting rights held by ASC Technologies AG were transferred to Mr. Günter Müller, and ASC Technologies AG has held no shares since then.
Date
22.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NFON AG
|
|Zielstattstr. 36
|
|81379 Munich
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.nfon.com
|LEI Code:
|391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2403470 22.09.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf NFON
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen
partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen
passende Open-End Produkte auf NFON
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Risikohinweis: Im Durchschnitt erleiden
7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten.
Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige
Anlagestrategien geeignet.
Risikohinweis: Im Durchschnitt erleiden
7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten.
Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige
Anlagestrategien geeignet.
Werbung