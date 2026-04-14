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EQS-PVR: NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.04.26 13:44 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: NORMA Group SE
NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.04.2026 / 13:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: NORMA Group SE
Street: Edisonstr. 4
Postal code: 63477
City: Maintal
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299000LM9HC76W5XD46

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Igor Kuzniar
Date of birth: 23 Dec 1978

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 17.15 % 0 % 17.15 % 31862400
Previous notification 20.98 % 0 % 20.98 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1H8BV3 0 5465520 0.00 % 17.15 %
Total 5465520 17.15 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Igor Kuzniar % % %
Teleios Capital Partners LLC 17.15 % % 17.15 %
- % % %
Igor Kuzniar % % %
Teleios Global Opportunities Fund, Ltd. % % %
Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. 17.15 % % 17.15 %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Apr 2026


15.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.normagroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2308852  15.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu NORMA Group SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu NORMA Group SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.04.2026NORMA Group SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
18.02.2026NORMA Group SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
18.02.2026NORMA Group SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.11.2025NORMA Group SE BuyWarburg Research
05.11.2025NORMA Group SE KaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.02.2026NORMA Group SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.11.2025NORMA Group SE BuyWarburg Research
05.11.2025NORMA Group SE KaufenDZ BANK
05.11.2025NORMA Group SE AddBaader Bank
04.11.2025NORMA Group SE AddBaader Bank
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.04.2026NORMA Group SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
18.02.2026NORMA Group SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.11.2025NORMA Group SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
22.10.2025NORMA Group SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.10.2025NORMA Group SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.07.2020NORMA Group SE ReduceOddo BHF
29.04.2020NORMA Group SE ReduceHSBC
15.10.2019NORMA Group SE UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
23.08.2019NORMA Group SE UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
26.06.2019NORMA Group SE ReduceOddo BHF

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NORMA Group SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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