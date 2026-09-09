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EQS-PVR: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.09.2026 / 13:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
Street: Max-Näder-Straße 15
Postal code: 37115
City: Duderstadt
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LR96WLQ75KCE70

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Attribution resulting from the appointment as executor of the estate

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Thomas Stähelin
Date of birth: 04 Oct 1947

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Kühne Holding AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Aug 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.47 % 0.00 % 3.47 % 63990151
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000BCK2223 0 2218939 0.00 % 3.47 %
Total 2218939 3.47 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Dr. Thomas Stähelin % % %
FROMER Services GmbH % % %
Kühne Holding AG 3.47 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Following the death of Mr. Klaus-Michael Kühne on 23 August 2026, FROMER Services GmbH was appointed as executor of the estate on 31 August 2026 to administer the estate and to effect its distribution in accordance with the instructions left by the deceased or, where applicable, in accordance with the provisions of law. 

Date
08 Sep 2026


09.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
Max-Näder-Straße 15
37115 Duderstadt
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.ottobock.com
LEI Code: 529900LR96WLQ75KCE70

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2396214  09.09.2026 CET/CEST

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