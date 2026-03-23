DAX24.063 +0,1%Est505.970 -0,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,4700 -1,4%Nas23.639 +2,0%Bitcoin62.539 -0,4%Euro1,1788 -0,1%Öl94,99 -0,4%Gold4.810 -0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 SAP 716460 NVIDIA 918422 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen 731400 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 Amazon 906866 Microsoft 870747 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Hoffnung im Iran-Konflikt hält an: DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester -- Lufthansa-Streiks gehen weiter -- Pershing Square USA , AIXTRON, ASML, Mercedes-Benz, EVOTEC im Fokus
Top News
Hermès-Aktie bricht ein: Umsatz verfehlt Erwartungen Hermès-Aktie bricht ein: Umsatz verfehlt Erwartungen
Sechs Dinge, auf die Sie bei einer von Kevin Warsh geführten Fed achten sollten Sechs Dinge, auf die Sie bei einer von Kevin Warsh geführten Fed achten sollten
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-PVR: PSI Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.04.26 08:53 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
PSI Software AG
45,80 EUR -0,50 EUR -1,08%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PSI Software SE
PSI Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.04.2026 / 08:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: PSI Software SE
Street: Dircksenstraße 42-44
Postal code: 10178
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 12.49 % 2.2 % 14.69 % 15697366
Previous notification 12.85 % 2.55 % 15.4 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0Z1JH9 0 1960976 0 % 12.49 %
Total 1960976 12.49 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 24390 0.16 %
    Total 24390 0.16 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 04.11.2030 at any time Cash 320352 2.04 %
      Total 320352 2.04 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 9.88 % % 9.93 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 9.88 % % 9.93 %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Apr 2026


15.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PSI Software SE
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2308540  15.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu PSI Software AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu PSI Software AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
17.11.2025PSI Software HaltenGSC Research GmbH
06.08.2025PSI Software KaufenGSC Research GmbH
12.05.2025PSI Software KaufenGSC Research GmbH
09.04.2025PSI Software KaufenGSC Research GmbH
18.11.2024PSI Software KaufenGSC Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.08.2025PSI Software KaufenGSC Research GmbH
12.05.2025PSI Software KaufenGSC Research GmbH
09.04.2025PSI Software KaufenGSC Research GmbH
18.11.2024PSI Software KaufenGSC Research GmbH
29.10.2024PSI Software KaufenGSC Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
17.11.2025PSI Software HaltenGSC Research GmbH
04.04.2022PSI Software HaltenGSC Research GmbH
11.11.2021PSI Software HaltenGSC Research GmbH
11.05.2021PSI Software HaltenGSC Research GmbH
29.07.2015PSI HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
DatumRatingAnalyst
23.08.2021PSI Software VerkaufenGSC Research GmbH
07.12.2007PSI verkaufenSES Research GmbH
20.04.2007PSI verkaufen (Update)SES Research
20.04.2007PSI verkaufen KorrekturSES Research
19.04.2007PSI verkaufenSES Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PSI Software AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen