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EQS-PVR: PSI Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PSI Software SE
PSI Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.07.2026 / 17:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: PSI Software SE
Street: Dircksenstraße 42-44
Postal code: 10178
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd.
City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Zest Bidco GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Jul 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 9.99 % 42.83 % 52.82 % 15697366
Previous notification 9.99 % 25.06 % 35.05 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0Z1JH9 0 1568029 0.00 % 9.99 %
Total 1568029 9.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Share purchase agreement n/a n/a Physical 3622653 23.08 %
Total return swap n/a n/a Cash 238599 1.52 %
Share purchase agreement n/a n/a Physical 72347 0.46 %
Share purchase agreement n/a n/a Physical 2789999 17.77 %
      Total 6723598 42.83 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Europa) Global Growth 14 (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 1 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 9.99 % 42.83 % 52.82 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Europa) Global Growth 14 (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 2 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 9.99 % 42.83 % 52.82 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Callisto) Global Growth 14 (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 1 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 9.99 % 42.83 % 52.82 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Callisto) Global Growth 14 (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 2 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 9.99 % 42.83 % 52.82 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14-B (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 1 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 9.99 % 42.83 % 52.82 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14-B (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 2 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 9.99 % 42.83 % 52.82 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14-E (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 1 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 9.99 % 42.83 % 52.82 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14-E (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 2 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 9.99 % 42.83 % 52.82 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
WP Global Growth 14 Partners (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 1 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 9.99 % 42.83 % 52.82 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
WP Global Growth 14 Partners (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 2 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 9.99 % 42.83 % 52.82 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14 Partners (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 1 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 9.99 % 42.83 % 52.82 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14 Partners (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 2 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 9.99 % 42.83 % 52.82 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Shares that have been tendered in connection with the voluntary public takeover offer of Zest Bidco GmbH to the shareholders of PSI Software SE have not yet been delivered to Zest Bidco GmbH at the time the relevant threshold was crossed (13/07/2026) and are not notified in this voting rights notification. In this regard we refer to the publications of Zest Bidco GmbH pursuant to Sec. 23 WpÜG. 

Date
15 Jul 2026


15.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PSI Software SE
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de
LEI Code: 529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2366488  15.07.2026 CET/CEST

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