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EQS-PVR: PUMA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.03.26 18:50 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.03.2026 / 18:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: PUMA SE
Street: PUMA WAY 1
Postal code: 91074
City: Herzogenaurach
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 March 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.08 % 5.12 % 5.20 % 148007926
Previous notification 0.29 % 4.94 % 5.23 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US74589A1016 0 2 0 % 0.000002 %
DE0006969603 0 122632 0 % 0.08 %
Total 122634 0.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 2495985 1.69 %
Right Of Use Open 526620 0.36 %
Call Option 21.12.2029 421600 0.28 %
    Total 3444205 2.33 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Option 20.12.2028 Cash 76413 0.05 %
Put Option 18.12.2026 Physical 486600 0.33 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 617433 0.42 %
Swap 26.03.2036 Cash 2952318 1.99 %
      Total 4132764 2.79 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
31 March 2026


31.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2301810  31.03.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu PUMA SE

DatumMeistgelesen

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DatumRatingAnalyst
23.03.2026PUMA SE Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.03.2026PUMA SE NeutralUBS AG
09.03.2026PUMA SE HaltenDZ BANK
05.03.2026PUMA SE OutperformBernstein Research
02.03.2026PUMA SE Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
05.03.2026PUMA SE OutperformBernstein Research
26.02.2026PUMA SE BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.02.2026PUMA SE BuyWarburg Research
29.01.2026PUMA SE BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.01.2026PUMA SE OutperformBernstein Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
23.03.2026PUMA SE Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.03.2026PUMA SE NeutralUBS AG
09.03.2026PUMA SE HaltenDZ BANK
02.03.2026PUMA SE Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
27.02.2026PUMA SE NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.10.2025PUMA SE UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.10.2025PUMA SE UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.2025PUMA SE UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.10.2025PUMA SE UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.10.2025PUMA SE UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

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