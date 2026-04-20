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EQS-PVR: PUMA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.04.26 12:45 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.04.2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: PUMA SE
Street: PUMA WAY 1
Postal code: 91074
City: Herzogenaurach
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
expiry of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Michael Ashley
Date of birth: 09 Dec 1964

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 3.58 % 3.58 % 148007926
Previous notification 0.17 % 5.61 % 5.77 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 18.09.26 Physical 1000000 0.68 %
Put Option 18.12.26 Physical 300000 0.20 %
Put Option 18.12.26 Physical 1000000 0.68 %
Put Option 18.12.26 Physical 3000000 2.03 %
      Total 5300000 3.58 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Michael Ashley % % %
-Mash Holdings Limited % % %
-Mash Beta Limited % % %
-Frasers Group plc % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 Apr 2026


24.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2314738  24.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu PUMA SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu PUMA SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
21.04.2026PUMA SE HaltenDZ BANK
20.04.2026PUMA SE OutperformBernstein Research
01.04.2026PUMA SE NeutralUBS AG
23.03.2026PUMA SE Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.03.2026PUMA SE NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
20.04.2026PUMA SE OutperformBernstein Research
05.03.2026PUMA SE OutperformBernstein Research
26.02.2026PUMA SE BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.02.2026PUMA SE BuyWarburg Research
29.01.2026PUMA SE BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
21.04.2026PUMA SE HaltenDZ BANK
01.04.2026PUMA SE NeutralUBS AG
23.03.2026PUMA SE Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.03.2026PUMA SE NeutralUBS AG
09.03.2026PUMA SE HaltenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.10.2025PUMA SE UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.10.2025PUMA SE UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.2025PUMA SE UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.10.2025PUMA SE UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.10.2025PUMA SE UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PUMA SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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